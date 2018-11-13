BANDON - The annual Holiday Book Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room. From 10 a.m.-noon the sale is for BLFF members only, but anyone can join at the door for $5. From noon-4 p.m., the sale is open to the public.
This is the BLFF's one-day, six-hour sale of gift-quality books, other media and special gift items. It's an event to get people in the holiday mood with music and homemade cookies, and it's the last chance to buy raffle tickets for the beautiful homemade quilt on display in the library.
All proceeds benefit the Bandon Library and BLFF library programs.