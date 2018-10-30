MYRTLE POINT - The Holiday Bazaar season begins this month with the Myrtle Point Public Library Foundation’s 11th annual event. This year’s Holiday Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 10, at the OSU Extension Service Office, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.
The OSU Extension Office will be filled with crafts people offering a varied assortment of handcrafted gift items, baked goods, needle crafts and more. A highlight for shoppers each year is a free drawing of a gift basket filled with items donated by the vendors themselves.
Twenty vendors signed up early, with several new vendors set to show their handcrafted items. Several local history books will be on sale, as well as F.I.R.S.T baked goods, Friends of the Dora Library needlecrafts, nature themed centerpieces, jewelry, soap and an assortment of other crafted items. This is an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping with unique one-of-a-kind gift items and baked goods.
The First Christian Church on Willow Street in Myrtle Poinit will also be holding their bazaar on the same day and shoppers are encouraged to check out both sites.