BANDON - The Bandon Historical Society Museum reopens for 2019 on Monday, Feb. 4, with a newly elected slate of officers, a refurbished logging section and a variety of programs in the works.
Museum board officers for the coming year are Doreen Colbert, president; Jim Proehl, vice president; Nancy Murphy, treasurer; and Faye Albertson, secretary. Reg Pullen and Brian Vick were reelected to three-year board terms.
An open house and members’ social will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. There will be a brief annual membership meeting at 4:45.
“We want to give our museum members the first chance to see our new displays,” said newly elected Museum President Colbert. “It’s a members’ event but anyone is welcome to join that afternoon.”
Volunteers used the month of January to refurbish exhibits in the farming and logging sections of the museum. A crew that included Jim and Cathy Cowan, Cathy Phillips, Donna Mason, Proehl and Ray and Nancy Murphy have been repainting, doing carpentry work and reprinting and mounting photographs and text.
Other volunteers have been at work with Museum Director Gayle Nix to update inventories, clean out storage and reorganize files.
The Gaels theater group will present a staged reading of “Murder at Two Mile,” in the museum Sunday, Feb. 17. The museum will open at noon that Sunday and the performance will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Attendees should visit The Gaels online for reservation details. The readers’ theater event is sponsored by The Beverage Barn and Sunrise Carpet Cleaning And More.
The museum will be the first group to benefit from the Bandon Crab Fest, Sunday, Feb. 24. The Crab Fest is planned by its organizers to become a yearly event that supports a different local nonprofit each year. More details are available on the museum’s website and the Crab Fest Facebook page.
Other museum events and programs in the coming year include “Tales from the Cemetery, Grand Stories from the GAR,” in April, programs about Bandon in the 1950s and 1960s, the fire that destroyed Bandon High, and The Columbus Day Storm. The museum will display Cranberry Festival gowns, commemorate the 1936 fire in September, celebrate Veterans Day and repeat its popular Night at the Museum event in the fall.
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The museum is open seven days a week in the summer. Admission for members and children is free.