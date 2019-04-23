LANGLOIS - The Langlois Lions Club will be holding its annual Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the club house, 48136 Floras Lake Loop.
The sale will feature an outstanding variety of house, garden and yard plants from African violets to to succulents to veggie starts. Some highlights: Jennifer Ewing, garden expert on hand to answer gardening questions and David Woof’s garden-related pottery. Bandon Discovery Center’s eye-catching original fused glass plant markers will also be available. Sales of these items will benefit veterans workshops at the Sage Gallery with a portion being donated to the Langlois Lions.
Business donations of plants or plant related items include: Valley Flora, 101 Plants & Garden Center, Dragonfly Farm and Nursery, B & B Farm Supply, Raincoast Arts, Bandon Florist & Gifts, Currydale Farms, Floras Creek Brewing Co. (gourmet coffee beans), Langlois Market (coupons for World Famous Hot Dogs), and contributions from community members.
There will be plenty of coffee, parking and a chance to network with other green thumbs. Organizers are also accepting plant donations Friday afternoon May 17, and the morning of the sale. For further information, call 541-348-2507.