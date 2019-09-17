BRIDGE - Hike the Camp Myrtlewood trails with South Coast Striders on Sunday Sept. 22.
Camp Myrtlewood is an environmental stewardship and hospitality ministry of the Church of the Brethren. The camp that will be hosting South Coast Striders is made up of 158 acres of temperate rainforest, streams, meadows and rustic buildings located about 12 miles from Myrtle Point. Launched in 1936 with a land donation, the camp hosts over 2,000 people per year. This is the first time the Striders have done this hike, but some of the group's hikers did a scouting trip about a year ago.
The group will hike the camp's trails and short and long versions of the hike will be offered. Hiking sticks will make the climbing easier. Because the group will be guests of Camp Myrtlewood, they would like to give them an approximation of how many people to expect. Those who are planning to join on this hike are asked to email hikes@coostrails.com.
Location and time
Meet at 10 a.m. at Camp Myrtlewood, which is located off state Highway 42 — 3.5 miles south of the hamlet of Bridge on Myrtle Creek Road. For Google Earth and GPS fans, Camp is at 42°59'15" N and 124°00'46" W. Myrtle Creek Road is about 9 miles East of Myrtle Point.
Suggested carpool sites and departure times: Bay Area Visitor Center - 8:45 a.m.; Coquille Visitor Center - 9:15 a.m.; Ray's Food Place in Bandon - 8:45 a.m.
Community Paddle
A Community Paddle will be held Saturday, Sept. 21. The Coquille River Water Trail is sponsoring a community paddle from the Arago boat ramp to Sturdivant Park. This is the final paddle of the summer will start at 11 a.m. from Arago County Park to Sturdivant Park. This paddle will take about three hours down river. There will be a free shuttle service. Kayak rentals are available through South Coast Tours. Call Dave at 541-373-0487 to reserve a kayak. Consider attending the Coquille Watershed Association 25th Anniversary Gala happening that evening at the Coquille Community Center.
Upcoming hikes
Tahkenitch Dunes — Saturday, Oct. 5
Dellenback Dunes — Saturday, Oct. 19
Golden and Silver Falls —Saturday, Nov. 2
Humbug Mountain — Sunday, Nov. 17
For the full schedule and more information, visit coostrails.com.