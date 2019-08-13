BANDON - Hike a summer sampler with the South Coast Striders as they offer two hikes on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern and at Port Orford Heads.
There will be two short hikes. The first hike will be on the New River Trails, south of Bandon. There are about 2 1/2 miles of trails at this site, and a nature center.
That will be followed up with a trip farther south to Port Orford Heads, where people will be able to hike on another couple of miles of trails and visit the museum at the lifeboat station.
If that isn't enough, hikers can then visit Battle Rock and walk the Port Orford beaches.
Meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of New River, located on Croft Lake Lane, about 11 miles south of Bandon. Turn west and follow the road to the end.
Suggested carpool sites and departure times:
• Bay Area Visitor Center — 9:10,
• Coquille Visitor Center — 9:10.
• Ray’s Food Place in Bandon — 9:30,
• Battle Rock Park Visitor Center — 9:20
Upcoming hikes:
(Note the date change for Cape Arago to avoid conflict with a trail run on Saturday.)
Cape Arago Trails — Sunday, Sept. 1
Camp Myrtlewood Trails — Sunday, Sept. 22
See the full schedule at coostrails.com.