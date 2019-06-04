REEDSPORT - Join the South Coast Striders for one of their favorite hikes at Eel Lake on Saturday, June 8.
The experience can be appropriate for paddlers as well as hikers.
There will be a 4-mile hike out and back along the Eel Lake Trail. This is a beautiful and fairly level trail which runs around the south edge of the lake for 3 miles.
The longer hike (6 miles total) will proceed at a brisker pace out to the end of the trail and back for those who want more of a workout. Hikers can explore the lakes many inlets and maybe catch a glimpse of osprey, eagle and deer as they walk through forests of spruce, cedar, fir and alder.
Eel Lake is also a flat water paddle and has a swimming area.
Pack a lunch to eat in the picnic area after the hike.
Paddlers might consider coming early (7:30 a.m.) to paddle on the lake before the wind picks up. If they time it right, they could get in a nice paddle and then go on the hike at 10 a.m.
Meet at the day use area at Tugman State Park at 10 a.m. Tugman State Park is located 18 miles north of Coos Bay on U.S. Highway 101. Follow the signs to the day use area at Eel Lake.
Upcoming hikes
Hanging Rock - June 23
Visit coostrails.com for the full schedule
Events of interest
June 21: Coastal Walk for Alzheimer's in Bandon (longest day of the year). Register online at Alz.org/thelongestday and search for the team Coastal Memory.
June 22: Community Paddle, Coquille River Water Trails, Myrtle Point to Arago.