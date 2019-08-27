CHARLESTON - The South Coast Striders will hike the Cape Arago Area Trails on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Take a 2.5 mile one way trip from Cape Arago Point on the Arago Pack Trail toward Simpson Reef (the group will stop there briefly to check out the local wildlife) then along the Oregon Coast Trail to a point .25 miles south of Shore Acres Botanical Garden.
Those wishing to end their hike here need to arrive a little early (8:30 a.m.) to set a vehicle beside the road .25 miles south of Shore Acres.
For those wanting a longer hike, the group will cross the highway and, depending on conditions, will take the Perimeter Trail and Arago Pack Trail back to Arago Point for a total of 7.5 miles of hiking. The short hike is rated moderate and the long hike is rated moderate to difficult.
Plan on two hours for the short hike and three-four hours for the long hike. Restrooms are at beginning and end of the long hike and a short drive from end of short hike. Pack a lunch to enjoy along the way, or at the end.
Meet 9 a.m. at the covered pavilion at the end of the Arago Point loop for the hikes.
From U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Coos Bay follow the signs 12.3 miles through Charleston to Sunset Bay State Park. Continue past Simpson Reef overlook to the covered pavilion out on the point.
Upcoming hikes
Camp Myrtlewood Trails — Sunday, Sept. 22. The camp needs to know roughly how many will be attending, so those planning to hike are asked to send an email to hikes@coostrails.com.
For more information about South Coast Striders, visit coostrails.com.