BANDON - The Harbor Lights Middle School marimba bands will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park.
The three HLMS marimba bands, including the fifth grade, sixth grade and After School Marimba Band will perform under the direction of kindergarten-8th grade music specialist and marimba band leader Holly Sylvester. The bands will be performing music from different styles and countries, from classical to folk, pop, rock and traditional, representing sounds that have emerged from Alabama to Zimbabwe.
The marimba bands are fundraising to purchase some Zimbabwean style marimbas. The bands already have two that were built by Byran Ibach, funded by a Coos County Cultural Coalition grant. Sylvester has a place in line with two Pacific Northwest marimba builders for four tenor-alto-soprano marimbas to be built by Tom Bourne in Washington, and two marimbas - one bass and one baritone - to be built by Mark Burden in Portland.
"I am hopeful that we will have funds raised by the time we need the deposits in the next couple of months," Sylvester said. "The total amount we need is $9,850."
Sylvester said she has submitted a couple of grant requests, but one of them was declined and she's waiting to hear about the other one.
"Any help would be greatly appreciated," Sylvester said.
Anyone wishing further information about the marimba bands can email Sylvester at hollys@bandon.k12.or.us.