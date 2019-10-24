BANDON – Catch a creature-feature double-feature with Halloween movie night at the Sprague Community Theater in Bandon. Check out the theater’s new high-definition projection system and surround sound with one Halloween short film plus the feature film “Hocus Pocus.”
Movie night starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Special holiday prices are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors age 60 and older, $3 for youth age 11 to 18, with free admission for youth age 10 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. Refreshments, including popcorn, will be available for purchase. The Sprague Community Theater is located at 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.
There is an inservice day for Bandon students on Friday, Nov. 1, so it's hoped that parents will let their students stay out a little later on Halloween night, but in the safety of the Sprague Theater, or join them for the fun.
“Hocus Pocus” is a comedy classic by Walt Disney Pictures (1993) featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Brother-sister duo Max and Dani join their new friend Allison, and a magical cat, to stop three wicked witches from becoming immortal. The movie is 1 hour, 36 minutes, rated PG.