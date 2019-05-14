BANDON - Come discover Bandon’s history this summer while enjoying the afternoon sun at the Boardwalk amphitheater.
The Greater Bandon Association, with the assistance of the Bandon Historical Museum, will present twice-monthly glimpses into the town’s past.
“We hope to reveal little-known stories and facts in entertaining 30-minute segments,” said GBA’s Neal Davis, who has scripted several Bandon-centric shows with The Gaels Readers Theater. “Bandon’s fascinating history is forever linked with our waterfront. The amphitheater provides the perfect venue to enjoy both."
Programs are at 4 p.m. and begin Saturday, May 25, with subsequent shows on June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. The kickoff coincides with the Port’s Marine Swap Meet and will focus on ship accidents in Bandon’s waters.
“Bring your windbreaker and sunglasses and join the fun,” said Davis. “And afterwards, take a stroll or grab a bite in town, and enjoy being in one of the finest towns on the Oregon coast.”
Those with questions or who wish to perform can contact Davis at ndavisgba@gmail.com, or call 541-551-1663.