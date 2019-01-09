BANDON - Save the date for the 2019 Women’s Health Day, which will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 2, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. The event is presented by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation.
This is the 16th annual Women’s Health Day, and it is sponsored by Western Advanced Health, West Wind Court and First Interstate Bank.
The theme of this year’s Women’s Health Day is "Graceful Aging" and will feature a wide-ranging discussion focusing on menopause and the physical changes that accompany aging as well as being prepared for illness and end of life. WHD19 will feature speakers Dr. Megan Holland, MD, Dr. Alexey Markelov, MD, and Toni Kirkeby, MSW, LCSW. As in the past, there will also be several raffle baskets and local businesses including the Southern Coos Hospital gift shop in attendance as vendors.
Women’s Health Day 2019 will again be free this year thanks to the support of the event's sponsors. Pre-registration is highly encouraged, as the event it does fill up quickly and attendee bags and seating are somewhat limited. The event includes a light breakfast, lunch and an excellent program of information and activities.
To register online go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N76CZZC or contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.