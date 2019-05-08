COOS BAY - Youth between the ages of 13-18 who sing, dance, act, play an instrument, have a band or any other talent are invited to audition for Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport, the premiere teen talent showcase on the southern Oregon Coast..
Auditions will be held Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay. Auditions are for teens who reside in the Coos County or Reedsport areas and are by appointment, but are open to the public. Book an audition by calling Krista Kilmer at 541-269-0929, text 541-217-4186 or email gottalentcc@gmail.com. Purse prizes totaling $5,000 will be awarded.