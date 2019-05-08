{{featured_button_text}}
Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport

COOS BAY - Youth between the ages of 13-18 who sing, dance, act, play an instrument, have a band or any other talent are invited to audition for Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport, the premiere teen talent showcase on the southern Oregon Coast..

Auditions will be held Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay. Auditions are for teens who reside in the Coos County or Reedsport areas and are by appointment, but are open to the public. Book an audition by calling Krista Kilmer at 541-269-0929, text 541-217-4186 or email gottalentcc@gmail.com. Purse prizes totaling $5,000 will be awarded. 

Performance dates are June 27, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.
 
"Don't miss this sweet competition that's just for teens," said organizer Stephanie Kilmer.
 
 Got Talent is underwritten by Banner Bank, South Coast Family Dentistry, Fred Meyer and K-DOCK Radio.
 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags