BANDON - Bandon is gearing up to host the increasingly popular Gorse Blossom Festival during President’s Day weekend, Feb. 15-17.
The Gorse Blossom Festival is preceded by Science Pub from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Bandon Brewing Co. in Old Town. This is a free event open to everyone, no scientific background required. Come to Science Pub to learn and interact with gorse experts before this year’s festival to become a “Gorse is Gross” expert. There will be a video presentation, gorse control technique demonstrations and a Q&A session.
Presenters at Science Pub are Liza Ehle and Jim Proehl.
Ehle graduated from University of Oregon in 1982. She moved to Bandon to start her own landscape design, construction and maintenance company, By-the-Sea Gardens, which she ran for 35 years. This winter she started a new company - Windward Gardens, where she focuses on design, project consulting and management. She also teaches continuing education courses and vocational training.
Ehle has been with the Gorse Action Group for the past few years. Her focuses are “boots on the ground” gorse removal work and she has been supporting many projects for the GAG, such as the U.S. Highway 101 gorse eradication demo south of town, the Bullards Bridge gorse removal project and a gorse removal project at Coquille Point as well. Ehle helps inspire others in the community to work collaboratively and ethically to reduce this difficult species. She will share her expertise on how to control and reduce gorse, how to minimize the impacts of this highly flammable invasive species on the economy and natural resources and will highlight some of the GAG project in southern coastal Oregon.
Proehl is a volunteer with the Bandon Historical Society Museum and a retired Bandon High School teacher. Proehl's talk deals with Lord Bennett, the myths and truths of gorse and fires, and local gorse prevention efforts rolled in to a general history of Bandon.
In addition to speakers, Jensen’s Tree Service will have some heavy equipment on display at the Science Pub and at the Gorse Blossom Festival that is frequently used for gorse removal projects.
"We hope that the Science Pub night will gather our community together to learn where we were and where we are going with respect to gorse management in southern coastal Oregon," said Goldie Warncke of the Gorse Action Group. "Gorse is not one person’s problem it is all of ours. When we think of our environment, human health and managing our lands into the future we must think of reducing the spread of gorse to improve our community’s resilience and long-term substantiality."
Starting Friday, Feb. 15, inside the Port of Bandon’s Old Town Marketplace at 250 Second St. SW, festival-goers will find three days of beer and wine samples from across the state, tasty bites from local restaurants, live music from the southern Oregon coast’s best bands, and some quirky entertainment that they won’t find anywhere else, in addition to the Pub Crawl on Friday evening and the Bloody Mary Stroll on Sunday morning. This year's festival will have six breweries, one cidery, three wineries, and five food vendors, as well as retail booths. There will also be gorse education, giant Jenga, remote-control balloons, and the aroma challenge.
Tickets for the festival are $10 Friday, $10 Saturday and $10 Sunday and includes a commemorative glass to be used for beer and wine sampling. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and close at 9 p.m. Saturday, the festival continues from noon to 7 p.m. On Sunday, doors will open at 11 a.m. with the festival closing at 4 p.m.
For more information on this year’s event including winemaker/brewmakers dinners, visit the website at: www.gorseblossomfest.com or send an email to info@gorseblossomfest.com. Volunteers are still needed. Visit the website to check on volunteer opportunities.