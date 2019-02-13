BANDON - Bandon is gearing up to host the increasingly popular Gorse Blossom Festival during President’s Day weekend, Feb. 15-17.
The Gorse Blossom Festival is preceded by Science Pub from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Bandon Brewing Co. in Old Town. This is a free event open to everyone. There will be a video presentation, gorse control technique demonstrations and a Q&A session.
The festival kicks off Friday with a special invitation to local residents to come join the fun and learn more about efforts to eradicate gorse from the area. Bring a friend for a 2-for-1 special on the $10 admission ticket when you present a local ID.
Inside the Port of Bandon’s Old Town Marketplace at 250 Second St. SW, festival-goers will find three days of beer and wine samples from across the state, tasty bites from local restaurants, live music from the southern Oregon coast’s best bands, and some quirky entertainment that they won’t find anywhere else, in addition to the Pub Crawl on Friday evening and the Bloody Mary Stroll on Sunday morning.
Tickets for the festival are $10 each day and include a commemorative glass. Festival hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on this year’s event, including winemaker/brewmakers dinners, visit the website at: www.gorseblossomfest.com.