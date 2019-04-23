BANDON - The eighth annual Good Earth Community Garden Plant Sale will be held on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at the Old Town Marketplace, 250 First Street, SW in Bandon.
There will be a large variety of locally grown, organic starter plants available including artichoke starts, cucumbers, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. There will be celery, kale, Swiss chard, and five types of squash, six types of peppers, many varieties of lettuces, and there will be hundreds of tomatoes of 20 varieties to choose from (chocolate pear, sungold, and stupice to name just a few), strawberries, herbs and more.
The silent auction items will be unique again this year and will of course include a John Towne potting bench.
The plant sale is a fundraiser for the Bandon Good Earth Community Garden which provides 41 raised beds for Bandon residents and the necessities to grow healthy, organic food.
This year, the series of classes offered will be for all levels and ages. With the one exception (*) the classes are free and held at the garden and start at 10 a.m. Upcoming class:
Saturday, March 30: Beginning Gardening, by master gardener Leslie Wirt
Saturday, May 25: Gardening with Herbs by gardening expert Jennifer Ewing
Saturday, July 13: Proper Harvesting/Watering 101 by gardening expert Jennifer Ewing
Saturday, July 20: Kids’ Gardening Class - “Critters in the Garden” by master gardener Leslie Wirt
Saturday, Aug. 10: Perennial Plant Care* by gardening expert Jennifer Ewing *This class is held at a private residence. Arrive at the Good Earth Garden for carpooling at 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Kids’ Gardening Class - “Eating the Harvest” by master gardener Leslie Wirt
For more information, contact board president Susan Ryan at 541-373-0910 or email bandongoodearth@gmail.com. Check out the latest news on Facebook: Bandon Good Earth Community Garden.