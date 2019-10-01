BANDON — The Bandon Booster Club presents its fourth annual Gold Rush, a dessert auction fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The fundraiser will feature silent and live dessert auctions, raffle tickets and prizes, a balloon pop and more. A dinner prepared by various local cooks is included in the ticket price. A full no-host bar also will be offered. The event is for those 21 and older.
The football, volleyball, band, cheer, boys and girls basketball, softball, boys and girls golf and baseball teams are all participating with baskets for the auction.
Tickets cost $25 each or $200 for a table of eight, and can be purchased from a student-athlete from the BHS football, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball teams, and from Briana Hutchens at It’s All About You Salon.
The Bandon Booster Club is an organization of Bandon School District faculty and staff, parents and community members that promotes and supports all extra-curricular activities in the district.
Those interested in volunteering or for more information, can call Booster Club president Briana Hutchens at 541-297-0998.
"Come support the Bandon Booster Club, and bid on delicious desserts from local cooks and bakeries," Hutchens said. "Last year we were able to make over $16,000!"