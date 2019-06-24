BANDON - Visitors can strike gold at the Bandon Historical Society Museum three Sundays this summer, through the support of a business sponsor, The Sunset Motel, and the Coquille Tribal Community Fund.
A gold panning station will be set up outside the museum from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on three Sundays this summer, July 7, Aug. 18 and again Sept. 1, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
For kids visiting the museum, the first pan of gravel is free. Adults can pan for $5 a pan and kids can pan again for $3 a pan. Museum admission is free on Sundays.
The goal is to give kids the “gold panning bug,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “If they learn how to do it in a controlled environment, they can take the skill with them to search the streams.”
Every young panner takes home a few gold flakes courtesy of The Sunset Motel. “We refer to the gold we salt the pans with as ‘Sunset Gold,’” said museum volunteer Jim Proehl. Funds from a Coquille Tribal Community Fund grant for educational materials purchased the equipment used for the program.
"Free Summer Sundays" at the Bandon Museum are courtesy of First Interstate Bank and the Best Western Inn at Face Rock and continue through the Cranberry Festival weekend.
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue and is open in the summer every day, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
