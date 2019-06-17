BANDON - Learn about the murder that rocked Bandon and made international headlines with a free "Random Bandon" presentation by the Greater Bandon Association at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 22, in the Port of Bandon's Boardwalk amphitheater.
Come discover Bandon’s history this summer while enjoying the afternoon sun. The GBA, with the assistance of the Bandon Historical Museum, will present twice-monthly glimpses into the town’s past.
“We hope to reveal little-known stories and facts in entertaining 30-minute segments,” said GBA presenter Neal Davis, who has scripted several Bandon-centric shows, including "Murder at Two Mile" with The Gaels Readers Theater. “Bandon’s history is forever linked with our waterfront. The amphitheater provides the perfect venue to enjoy both."
Programs are at 4 p.m. on select Saturdays with upcoming shows on June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.
“Bring your windbreaker and sunglasses and join the fun,” said Davis. “And afterwards, take a stroll or grab a bite in town, and enjoy being in one of the finest towns on the Oregon coast.”
The presentation will be held in the Port's covered picnic shelter if there is rain or extreme wind. Those with questions or who wish to perform can contact Davis at ndavisgba@gmail.com, or call 541-551-1663.