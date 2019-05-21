BANDON - Free Summer Sundays at the Bandon Historical Society Museum begin the Sunday before Memorial Day, May 26, and will run through Cranberry Festival Sunday in September. Admission is regularly $3 for adults, with members and children admitted free.
The free Sunday museum admission is provided by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock. This is the second summer the two businesses have partnered to sponsor the program.
“Last year, Sunday admissions increased by 762 people over the previous summer’s attendance. The promotion was successful beyond our expectations. We hope for even bigger things this summer,” said museum board member Jim Proehl.
The museum will host special events on some of the Summer Sundays. The first will be on Father’s Day Sunday, June 16, when children will be able to build birdhouses in the museum parking lot.
“We are hoping kids will bring dad, grandad, or another responsible adult, tour the museum and build a birdhouse on Father’s Day,” said Proehl. “We have lots of bird house kits, but if your birds really need a home, come early because our supplies are not unlimited.”
Sunset Motel is the sponsor for special Sunday events. Last summer, kids panned for Sunset Gold at the museum.
“We hope families will plan a Sunday visit to the museum in their summer schedules,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “Watch for our special events. Give the kids a chance to take our History Detective challenges.”
The museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day in the summer.