BANDON - The Bandon Historical Society will join museums around the country in observing National Museum Day by offering free museum admission Saturday, Sept. 21. The Museum, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue, will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
National Museum Day is promoted by Smithsonian magazine. More than 1,600 museums nation-wide will offer free admission on that Saturday.
The museum returns to its winter schedule of being open Monday through Saturday that weekend, though there will be a program Sunday afternoon Sept. 22, to explore the 83rd anniversary of the 1936 fire. The Sunday program will begin at 2 p,m. Program admission is free courtesy of The Bandon Inn. The doors will open at noon.