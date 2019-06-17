BANDON — The 2019 Bandon Fourth of July parade will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, following the usual parade route starting at Ninth Street (by Dairy Queen), along U.S. Highway 101 down the hill and through Old Town on First Street.
Registration is free and people are encouraged to enter in one or more of the four categories: vehicle, animal, float and marching (anything on foot).
For more information, contact parade coordinator Dawn Dixon at 541-347-5683 or 541-252-7322 and leave a message or email her at bandonfourthofjulyparade@gmail.com and be sure to put Fourth of July in the subject line.
"We look forward to having you and your organization in the parade line-up," Dixon said.