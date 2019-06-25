BANDON — On Thursday, July 4, the Greater Bandon Association, City of Bandon, Bandon Chamber of Commerce, Port of Bandon, Beverage Barn, Farm & Sea, Cardas Audio, Bandon Lions Club, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and VFW Medal of Honor Post No. 3440 Bandon are all teaming up to create a Fourth of July that will keep residents and visitors of all ages entertained from dawn until dusk.
The annual Fourth of July parade, Lions Family Fun Day in the Park, Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market activities, Port Cardboard Boat Regatta at the boat launch ramp, Alive After Five wine walk and apple pie and ice cream sale, and a spectacular show of fireworks at dusk, sponsored by Face Rock Creamery, the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bandon, are just some of the activities scheduled.
For details on the activities, read on:
Fourth of July Parade
10-11 a.m., Fourth of July Parade. The day begins with a fly-over by the Bandon Aero Club at 10 a.m., followed by the Fourth of July Celebration Parade from 10-11 a.m., starting on Ninth Street Southwest and winding down through Old Town. Entries are still being sought and are much-needed to make the parade a success. To enter, contact Dawn Dixon at 541-347-5683, 541-252-7322 or via email at bandonfourthofjulyparade@gmail.com. Parade entries also are welcome the morning of the parade but may not be eligible for judging. Check in outside of Dairy Queen.
The Bandon Trolley will be in the parade will make runs throughout town all day, with the last one starting at 4:30 p.m. The trolley is free to ride but is a tourist attraction and for amusement purposes only, and is not intended as a form of public transportation. The trolley schedule is available online at www.cityofbandon.org.
Quality Crafters Guild
10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Quality Crafters Guild will hold its 31th annual summer sale at The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW.
Flags to fly over cemeteries
BANDON — More than 100 American flags will be flown from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all five Bandon cemeteries on Thursday, July 4, in honor of the Fourth of July, weather permitting.
For information on how to donate a flag in honor of your loved one, contact Harry Stephens, Veterans Flag Project chairman, at 541-294-1048, or Bill Smith at 541-347-3674.
Volunteers are needed to assemble the flags on the poles this week and place and take them down on Thursday. To volunteer, call Stephens or Smith.
Veterans Flag Project volunteers put up flags on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July at all five Bandon cemeteries, weather permitting. Each flag is tagged with the name of the person being memorialized.
Old Town Marketplace
10 a.m.-10 p.m., the Old Town Marketplace, 250 Second St. SW, will offer activities, with the Port of Bandon's Farmers and Artisans Market open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., along with live music, food vendors, artisans and free face painting for the kids and cornhole games all day. After 4 p.m., activities in front of the market will go on until dusk (10 p.m.) There will be live music starting at 11 a.m. with Caught Red Handed, follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Coos Rhythm and Blues Quartet, then at 4 p.m., Giardinelli and the Sun Machine and finally at 7 p.m., The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. Music is sponsored by Cardas Audio, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, the Beverage Barn, Farm & Sea, Bandon Chamber of Commerce and the Port of Bandon. The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow is a collaborative band that brings together five Massachusetts singer-songwriters in the vein of Americana, rock and root-folk music. There will be food from West Coast Bitez, a wine and beer garden featuring 7 Devils Brewery, Bandon Rain Cider and Brandborg Winery, non-alcoholic beverages for the kids, cornhole and other games and fire dancers at 9 p.m. prior to the fireworks. There is no admission fee and all ages are welcome. People are asked to bring their own lawn chairs into the area if they want to sit and listen to the music. Those who plan to stay into the evening are advised to bring jackets and blankets if they plan to stay into the evening for the fireworks, as it often gets chilly on the waterfront.
Lions Family Fun Day in City Park
11 a.m.-3 p.m., the Lions Club will hold its annual old fashioned Family Fun Day in the Park (looks for signs on the highway), which includes hamburgers or hot-dog meals, with chips, cole slaw, soda and ice cream for $8; extra soda or ice cream is $1. There also will be live music with the local band Timberwolf, 18-20 vendors and kids activities including a bounce house. Proceeds from the barbecue help support Lions charitable projects in the community.
Bandon VFW Barbecue
Noon-5 p.m., the Bandon VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post No. 3440, American Legion and VFW Auxiliary will hold a Fourth of July family friendly barbecue, 55382 Bates Road.
The free barbecue will run from 1-3 p.m. and includes hot-dogs and pulled pork sandwiches. This is a family-friendly event with yard games. Music will be provided by The Fam Productions.
Come out and celebrate with our service people and enjoy the festivities. Donations appreciated .
Port Cardboard Boat Regatta
3-5 p.m., (registration at 2 p.m.) the Port of Bandon will hold its fourth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta in the boat basin with signups and registration at the boat launch facility next to Weber's Pier. Everyone is encouraged to participate, but there are rules that must be followed to qualify. For a copy of the rules, visit www.portofbandon.com. The port encourages participants as well as an audience to come watch the festivities. Awards include the Vogue Award (most attractive), the Pride of the Regatta Award (best use of corrugated cardboard) and the Titanic Award (most spectacular sinking).
Wine Walk and Apple Pie
2-5 p.m., and again from 8-10 p.m., apple pie and ice cream will be available for purchase on the boardwalk next to the enclosed picnic shelter as a fundraiser for the Greater Bandon Association.
5-7 p.m., the Greater Bandon Association will present its monthly Alive After Five art and wine walk, with maps and collectible wine glasses available for $10 at the enclosed picnic shelter on the boardwalk, with free maps listing participating merchants and deals. Wine classes and maps will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. Alive After Five features art, music, food, refreshments and other activities. Many Old Town shops will be offering bargains as well.
Fireworks!
Dusk (approximately 10 p.m.), the grand fireworks display will begin over the Coquille River, sponsored by the City of Bandon and Bandon Chamber of Commerce members. Residents and visitors are reminded that bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers are not permitted.
Other Fourth of July weekend events
Circles in the Sand beach labyrinths, on beach below Face Rock viewpoint: Thursday, July 4 - 9 a.m.; Friday, July 5 - 9 a.m.; Saturday, July 6 - 9 a.m.; Sunday, July 7 - 10 a.m.
Port of Bandon Summer Boardwalk Art Show, "Wings-Wind-Waves" with 227 pieces on display all hours on the Boardwalk (vote for your favorite at Bandon Bait Shop).
Community Awana Grand Prix for ages 4-14 (accompanied by an adult); build cars July 4 and 5, race at 1 p.m. July 6, City of Bandon shops, 455 13th St. SE (behind Bandon Supply). Info: 541-347-2256.
Bandon High School fire of 1974, free slide show/talk with Mary Schamehorn, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, July 6, Bandon Historical Society Museum on Saturday, July 6. Free admission.
Author talk and slide presentation with Michele Mattingly, "Before The Empress: Messages from Mount Kilimanjaro," 2 p.m., Saturday, July 6, Bandon Library Sprague Room.
"Looking Up!" Quarterly Art Show opening reception, 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 7, Southern Coos Hospital lobby.
Gold panning, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, July 7, Bandon Historical Society Museum parking lot, free museum admission.
Annual Crab Derby (for details visit Tony's Crab Shack). Through Sept. 15.