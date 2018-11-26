NORTH BEND - Little Theatre on the Bay will end the year with its popular Christmas Opry this weekend. The Christmas Opry is a holiday themed variety show, showcasing some of the bay area’s best musical and vocal talents.
The Historic Liberty Theatre will be the venue for four great performances packed into one weekend, with a 7 p.m. show on Friday, Nov. 30; a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Dec. 1; and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave, North Bend.
The 37th installment of the show is directed by Shirley Kintner and Becky Engle with Les Engle directing the band and vocals.
Several varieties of traditional Christmas Carols and contemporary seasonal songs will be performed by singers of all ages, ranging from first-time performers to some talented seasoned singers.
One of the Little Ole’ Opry’s distinctive features is its live band, made up of some of the best professional musicians from Coos Bay to Portland and beyond. As the band plays some of the up-tempo holiday songs, the audience will be treated to the always-popular Little Ole’ Opry Dancers. The main dance squad is made up of local dancers and is under the direction of choreographer, Kallie Mill. The Opry Dancers have some younger counterparts, starting with the Tiny Dancers under the direction of Kayla Kintner and Tween Dance Squad under the direction of Chloe Moore.
Along with the talented singers and dancers, the Little Ole’ Opry presents its own variety of comedy with the Opry Comedy Crew. The comedy is blended into the show with skits that will have the audience laughing and applauding throughout the performance.
The Christmas Opry is brought to the community through the generosity of the show’s sponsors: Ticor Title, Shannon Mason, and North Bend Medical Center. Little Theatre on the Bay extends an invitation to everyone to attend Christmas Opry this weekend.
Admission is $16 per person. For tickets, the Liberty Theatre box office is open one hour prior to showtimes, or tickets can be purchased online at thelibertytheatre.org. Information is available on the website or by phone at 541-756-4336.