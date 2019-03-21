BANDON - Bandon resident Bruce Held will present "The Assassination of President Kennedy: A Secret Intelligence Perspective" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
This program of historical intrigue from the Secret Intelligence perspective is sponsored by the Bandon Public Library and is free to all.
Held's talk provides a straightforward explanation of what happened based on the now-declassified historical record.
There was no diabolical conspiracy to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. Lee Harvey Oswald did it. There was an intelligence cover-up, however. The CIA, the FBI, and the Secret Service all had embarrassing secrets that they wished to keep from the American public. The Soviet KGB and the Cuban DGI had even more incriminating secrets they wanted to hide, lest the situation spin out of control and result in a nuclear holocaust.
Held, now a Bandon resident, was associate deputy secretary of energy as well as acting undersecretary for nuclear security during 2013-2014 with oversight responsibility for America’s nuclear weapons complex. Prior to the Energy Department, Held served three decades as a CIA clandestine operations officer, including tours as a CIA chief of station in Asia, Latin America and Africa as well as special assistant to the director of CIA. He received the CIA Intelligence Commendation Medal for “tenacity and extraordinary accomplishments during a period of hostilities.”
Held is the author of “A Spy’s Guide to the Kennedy Assassination” as well as “A Spy’s Guide to Santa Fe and Albuquerque." He has spoken widely on this topic and is pleased to share this talk in Bandon.