SIXES — The South Coast Folk Society will host an evening of English Country Dancing from 7-10 p.m. on Leap Year Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Sixes Grange Dance Hall, 44556 Highway 101 in Sixes. This free public event will feature live music by the Outstanding Open Band and dance lessons and calling by Bob Fraley of Eugene. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy English Country Dancing. New dancers are always welcome. English Country Dancing is a lovely, graceful form of casual social dancing appropriate for all ages. Experience is not required.
The Outstanding Open Band, 12 talented local musicians, is dedicated to playing great dance music. Fraley, the caller for the evening, is a highly experienced and personable instructor and caller. His English Country Dancing repertoire is ideal for all skill levels. This is an informal dance. Casual dress is recommended, however, period costuming is welcome. As a special treat, the Side of the Tide Morris Dancers will perform historic English dances during the break.
This event is alcohol and fragrance free. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission: free. For more information call Paul Poresky at 541-404-8267, or go to www.southcoastfolksociety.com.
The South Coast Folk Society wishes to thank the following business sponsors for their support: Liberty Pub, Coastal Spas, 7 Devils Brewery, Empire Bakery, Coos Head Food Coop, O’Brien Dentistry, Wavecrest Discoveries, Coos Bay Toyota, Farr's Hardware, Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, Gold Coast Security, Elgin Orthodontics, The Stockpot Restaurant, Grocery Outlet, Costello Law Office, Downtown Health and Fitness, Sharkbites Restaurant, Honda World, Tokyo Bistro, McKay’s Markets, Cedar Electric, Evergreen Court Retirement Community,
Richard Voellinger, Reneé Frati Insurance and the Coquille Tribe.