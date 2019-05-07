BANDON - At 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18,, Bandon’s First Baptist Church – the “Little White Church on the Hill” – will present the Book of Revelation as it's never been seen before.
This 1 1/2 hour-long production features Oregon actor and storyteller Rickie Birran in the character of John himself, as he recites the entire Book of Revelation from the New International Version of the Bible ... from memory. This special presentation is open to the public and admission is free, although a love offering will be taken at the performance to compensate Birran for sharing his gift with the Bandon community.
Birran is a former Christian missionary and youth worker, and in addition to having been a college professor, he is also a trained actor and storyteller. He operates a ministry called “Man of Words Theatre Company” (www.manofwordstheatre.com) through which he uses Scripture and literature to uplift, entertain and enlighten.
He is also called, although he would say "compelled," to share the Book of Revelation with churches, prisons and other venues so that people can get a sense of what John must have seen and felt when he received the Revelation.
"First Baptist Church is honored to have him as their guest to share that experience with Bandon," said Pastor Greg Fodrea.
Located at 860 Second St. SE on U.S. Highway 101 just east of Old Town Bandon, First Baptist’s white chapel is hard to miss. No reservations are necessary for “The Man Who Saw Heaven,” but seating is limited and will be first-come-first-served, so it is recommended that those attending arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the 2 p.m. curtain. To learn more, e-mail Fodrea at pastor@bandonfirstbaptistchurch.com, call the church at 541-347-2273, or feel free to come to church on Sunday! All visitors are always welcome.