BANDON - "The McTavish Riddle," a New Artists Productions youth theater show, will play one final weekend at the Sprague Community Theater.
"The McTavish Riddle" is a two act comedy/mystery and fun-filled play and is an event for the entire family. Final shows will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4.
On a dark, rainy, thunderous night, four thieves arrived at the McTavish Manor high in the Adirondack Mountains in northeastern New York. The manor, isolated from habitation, is less than 100 miles from the Canadian border. Abandoned for many years, it has a grizzly reputation for being haunted.
Many surprises and plot twists ensue as the thieves try to get rid of their stolen goods.
The cast of 19 features actors from Bandon, Coos Bay, Coquille, Langlois, North Bend and Reedsport, who invite their audiences to share in the excitement on a cold, stormy and rainy night in a dilapidated house with no lighting except by candle or flashlight.
Tickets priced at $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $5 for students (K-12) are available in advance at Bandon Ace Hardware (in Radio Shack) or Bandon Mercantile. Tickets will also be available at the door before each show, or reserve in advance by calling Dan and Anita Almich at 541- 347-2517. The Sprague Community Theater is located in Bandon City Park, 1202 11th St. SW.