PORT ORFORD — The last performance of the 2019 Mildred Hill Concert Series will feature Ruby Wagner, who will perform a gospel concert with piano, accordion and vocals — all original arrangements. The concert will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford.
Wagner is a long-time resident of the Port Orford area and has played for many events. Presently, she is pianist for Zion Lutheran Church and loves to play gospel, classical and honky-tonk music.
Wagner will be joined by her sister, who is another fine singer, and her brother, who plays the guitar.
Tickets are $15 and available at the Port Orford Co-op and at the door. Children under 18 are admitted free.
Mildred Hill concerts are a presentation of Zion Church, a congregation of progressive Protestants in Port Orford.