BANDON - Face Rock Creamery will celebrate its sixth anniversary on Mother's Day weekend, May 11 and 12, with its annual Face Rock Festival.
The event celebrates the support of the community over the past six years.
In May 2013, Face Rock Creamery opened with fanfare, with an overflowing crowd of officials, dignitaries and South Coast residents cheering as the ribbon was cut for the company that brought cheese back to Bandon.
Six years later, the creamery is going strong, and a celebration will again be held, as it is every year on Mother's Day weekend. This year, Face Rock Creamery owner and president Greg Drobot and vice-president Daniel Graham, along with head cheesemaker Brad Sinko and dedicated employees, are making the celebration bigger and better than ever.
The Festival isn't just about cheese. It's about the community coming together.
"Bring mom for a weekend full of great music, fantastic food and family fun," said Graham.
The Face Rock Festival will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, at the Creamery parking lot and inside the
The event will feature:
• Outdoor barbecue with tent for a covered seating area, $3 Face Rock cheeseburgers, $2 hot-dogs, $2 local microbrews on tap, new expanded bar menu (featuring Mimosas, Bloody Marys and more), fried cheese curds, cheese paninis and ice cream.
• Live radio broadcast by 105.9 The Legend on Saturday and Sunday
• Bouncy house, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals and midway/carnival games for the kids
• Live performances by Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet on Saturday and Sunday (Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
• High School Jazz Band "Concert at the Creamery" featuring the Coos Bay, North Bend, Coquille, Florence and Bandon jazz bands. (High school bands start at 1:30 p.m. and play to 5 p.m. on Sunday only). Schedule:
1:30–2 p.m. Marshfield High School Jazz Band from Coos Bay
2:10–2:40 p.m. North Bend High School Jazz Band
2:50–3:20 p.m. Coquille High School Jazz Band
3:30-4 p.m. Siuslaw High School Jazz Band
4:10-4:40 p.m. Bandon High School Jazz Band
• Support Bandon showcase of businesses and nonprofit organizations
• Door prizes/raffle prizes - cheese gift boxes and more.