BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend the opening reception and award presentation of the Community Photography Exhibit, “Eye and the Lens" from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Awards will be presented by photographer and judge Russ Hepworth.
The featured artist is Chancy Fabrizio who won the People’s Choice Award last year in the exhibit “Bold and Bright: for the Love of Color.” Gallery members will also be displaying new works in a variety of mediums.
Music will be provided by harpist Robin O’Neill and refreshments will be served.
"Come enjoy the art, music, refreshments, and the convivial company of the art community," said a gallery member.
A spring schedule for upcoming classes will be available and can be found, along with the latest art happenings, at Art by the Sea Gallery.com or on their Facebook page
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon.