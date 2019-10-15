SOUTH COAST — Live Culture Coast, a tour through through the South Coast of activities featuring regional arts and culture, kicks off next week running 10 days from Gardiner to Brookings.
The events kick off in Gardiner, on Oct. 18. Port Hole Center will host a writer's retreat.
From there, the events head south over the next 10 days, going through the Lakeside and the Coos Bay areas, then to Bandon, Langlois, Port Orford, Gold Beach, and as far as Brookings. The events end on Oct. 27.
According to Amber Peoples, Creative Director of Live Culture Coast, LCC is "a sensory celebration of fermentation, creativity and exploration" focused on art, culture, food and farms. The program grew from the desire to explore the different possibilities around the area, from community culture to food and artistic endeavors. Peoples noted there was so much regional culture along the South Coast, and the unique aspects of each community could be missed without exploring the area.
"If you're living in Coos Bay, maybe you don't know everything going on in Brookings," she said. "With Live Culture Coast, you can get involved in a way you don't get to normally."
There are over 90 experiences planned for the 10-day event, ranging from educational hikes and tours around the South Coast to hands-on creative activities to instructional classes. While some of the activities were organized specially for the event, others are established annual activities.
While part of the hope is to bring people into the area to experience the South Coast, locals are welcome at any of the events that have space. Peoples said everyone is encouraged to "participate as they can," whether for the full 10 days, just a weekend, or for a single event.
Listings and descriptions of all the events, plus information on Live Culture Coast can be found at liveculturecoast.org.
In Bandon:
• Designing with Succulents will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bandon - It's a Shore Thing, 125 Chicago Ave. SE;
• Introduction to Natural Building will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at 89001 Highway 42S. The event will feature cob building demonstrations and tours. Tickets are $40;
• Make a Mosaic Glass Art from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sage Place. Cost is $25;
• Make It! Landmark Monoprints, will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Oct. 20, at Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE. Cost is $30.
• Make Fused Glass from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Sage Place. Cost is $20.
• Nature Materials Collage Workshop will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Art by the Sea Gallery. Cost is $35;
• A Cidery Tour and Tasting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Bandon Rain Cidery, 55495 Bates Road. Tickets are $20;
• Fermenting Pastes and Bases will be held from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Mother's Natural Grocery, 975 Second St. SE, tickets are $35;
• The Culture Stand (an information booth on wheels built specifically for the Live Culture Coast event) will be available from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Mother's Natural Grocery;
• Fun with Fiber + Felting will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at The Wool Company, 990 Second St. SE, tickets are $20;
• A Fused Glass Demo will be held form 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Sage Place and Bandon Discovery Center, 525 11th St. SE. FREE;
• Fun Sway Boat Tour will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the C Dock on the Bandon Marina. Tickets are $60;
Langlois:
Coffee Roasting Demo, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Floras Creeks Coffee Co, 48384 Highway 101, Langlois. Cost is $20;
Garden of Thoughts by Samuel J. Schwarz, blown glass orbs gathered in space and illuminated throughout time, onsite art installation, Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Road;
Cranberries, Music + Art, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, Langlois Cheese Factory. Music, tastings, artist talk at the onsite art installation. Tickets are $25;