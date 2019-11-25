Holiday Book Sale
BANDON — The Bandon Library Friends & Foundation will hold its annual Holiday Book Sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Sprague Room at the library, 1204 11th St. SW. From 10 a.m.-noon, BLFF members are admitted; join at the door for $5. From noon-4 p.m., everyone is welcome.
There will be gift-quality media for sale at good prices.
In addition,library lover and local artist Lois Olds has donated one of her original oil paintings, which will be raffled off at the Holiday Book Sale. The painting is currently on display at Bandon Library. Raffle tickets, $1 each or six for $5, are available at the library's checkout counter.
"Stop by to chat, have a homemade cookie and do some shopping" said a spokesperson. All proceeds benefit the Bandon Library.
10 am - noon (members only; join at the door for $5/yr)
noon - 4 pm (everyone welcome)
Classic Movie Night
The Bandon Library Friends and Foundation sponsors Classic Movie Night at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
You have free articles remaining.
The movie will be "Oceans Eleven" (1960 Warner Bros 127 min) starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr, Peter Lawford, Angie Dickinson and directed by Lewis Milestone.
Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack in a caper film about a war hero planning to rip off Vegas casinos on New Year's Eve.
Everyone is welcome, there is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.
Book Club
The Bandon Library Readers Book Club will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at the Bandon Library Sprague Room,, 1204 11th St. SW.
The group will discuss "The Good Good Pig" by Sy Montgomery. "Sy Montgomery captures the richness that animals bring to the human experience. Sometimes it takes a too-smart-for-his-own-good pig to open our eyes to what most matters in life" — John Grogan, author of "Marley and Me: Life and Love with the World's Worst Dog."
Everyone is invited to join for lively discussion and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book. Questions? Email Karen Thomas at bookclub@bandonlff.org.
Sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation. For more information, call 541-347-3221.