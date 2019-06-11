BANDON - "Estuary Soup" is a special fun event for the entire family with the South Slough Estuarine Research Reserve.
Representatives from the South Slough Reserve are coming at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, to the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Exhibits of live estuary critters and plants will allow the kids to get up close, touch and experience the wonder of estuary life.
"It's a great learning experience and Bandon is fortunate to have the Reserve bring the estuary to us," said Assistant Library Director Sara Michael.
When the kids are finished exploring the exhibits, the library will offer special craft projects related to estuary life. There will be something for all age groups.
This event is free and is sponsored by the Bandon Public Library. Everyone is welcome.