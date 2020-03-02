BANDON — An interactive Enneagram workshop, “Understanding Yourself and Others” will be held from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Bandon Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Based on ancient wisdom and various philosophies, the Enneagram is a geometric figure that maps out fundamental personality types. Knowing your “type” can actually be a way toward personal growth and can be transformative.
As Ruso and Hudson point out in their book, "The Wisdom of the Enneagram," “type does tell us a great deal about how we view the world, the kinds of choices we are likely to make, the values we hold, what motivates us, how we react to people, how we respond to stress and many other important things.”
This interactive workshop will allow participants to take a brief personality assessment, learn about the nine personality types, cultivate new awareness about personal strengths and challenges, as well as discover how to put new insights into practice.
The workshop presenter, Candace Heidenrich, shares that while some may view the Enneagram as pointing out differences, it is actually a great way to understand the common threads shared by all us.”
Heidenrich is the founder of Aperture Advisory Associates, an advisory and marketing firm for nonprofits, educational institutions and small businesses. As a resident of Bandon, she brings interests in the arts, psychology, education, and eastern philosophy to the local community.
