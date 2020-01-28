BANDON — Watch new movies, popular flicks and retro cinema faves with friends and family at the Sprague Community Theater. Movie admission is just $5 for adults, $4 for seniors age 60 and older, and $3 for youth age 11 to 18. Youth 10 and younger are admitted free with an adult. Refreshments, including popcorn, are available for purchase. The Sprague Community Theater is located at 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. Check out movies and other community events at bandonevents.org.
Schedule:
Saturday, Feb. 8: "A Dog’s Journey." A dog makes a promise to protect and be there for his owner's granddaughter as she experiences the highs and lows of life. "A Dog's Journey"(Universal Pictures 2019) features Josh Gad, Betty Gilpin, Dennis Quaid, Kathryn Prescott and Abby Ryder Fortson. The movie is 1 hour 48 minutes, rated PG. Show time is 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22: "Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw." Officer Luke Hobbs must combat a genetically altered cyber villain endangering innocent citizens while forging an unexpected partnership with rebel Deckard Shaw. "Fast and Furious" (Universal Pictures 2019) stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren. The movie is 2 hours, 17 minutes, rated PG-13. Show time is 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: "The Peanut Butter Falcon." A young man with Down syndrome teams up with a scruffy outlaw to travel across the Southeast, encountering colorful characters along the way. "The Peanut Butter Falcon" (Lions Gate Films 2019) stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen. The movie is 1 hour 37 minutes, rated PG-13. Show time is 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 28: "Maleficent – Mistress of Evil." Maleficent's peaceful life is once again set to be disturbed when the princess announces her engagement to Prince Phillip. As humans are separated from fairies, Maleficent and Aurora find themselves on opposite ends of the brewing conflict. Angelina Jolie stars as Maleficent (Walt Disney Pictures 2019). The movies is 2 hours, rated PG. Show time is 7 p.m.
Friday, April 3: "Judy." Set in late 1968 and early 1969, "Judy" portrays Judy Garland hustling in Swinging London after successfully securing an engagement in Talk of the Town. Behind the scenes, her tumultuous life continues on, battling with her manager and her ex-husband. The cast of "Judy" (Lions Gate Films 2019) features Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and Rufus Sewell. The movie is 1 hour 58 minutes, rated PG-13. Show time is 7 p.m.