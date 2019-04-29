BANDON - Bandon resident and longtime seaweed enthusiast Dan Sawyer shares his knowledge about seaweed at a talk and demonstration at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Sawyer will bring fresh and dry samples of three types of this local edible sea vegetable.
Participants will learn how to identify these seaweeds, responsible harvesting techniques, how to dry and store seaweed and its multiple uses.
On Saturday, May 18, Sawyer will lead a guided seaweed walk for those interested. He'll be happy to tell people more about the walk at the May 17 event. He's given many seaweed talks and walks over the years and will gladly answer any questions.
For those who want to do some advance reading, check out "Pacific Seaweeds: A Guide to Common Seaweeds of the West Coast," "Seaweed Chronicles" and more.