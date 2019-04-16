BANDON — Everyone is invited to an Easter Parade starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 20, beginning in the pedway in Old Town in front of the Memory Garden next to Olivia's Cottage, 165 Alabama St.
Children, parents, grandparents, friends and furry friends are all welcome. The parade will begin on the pedway, proceed toward Foley's Irish Pub, turn right, then continue down Second Street on the sidewalks, then back to the Memory Garden for a drawing, with the winner receiving a gelato party at a future date for 10-12 people with OLI the red crab. Dress up or normal attire is fine. Hats, fascinators, bonnets, caps, scarfs or other fun, colorful clothing and hairdos are encouraged. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to 541-329-1019.
Following the parade, everyone is welcome to shop, eat and walk around Old Town, then join the Lions for their 50th annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. in City Park.