Easter Parade in Old Town
BANDON - Everyone is invited to an Easter Parade starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 20, beginning in the pedway in Old Town in front of the Memory Garden next to Olivia's Cottage, 165 Alabama St.
Children, parents, grandparents, friends and furry friends are all welcome. The parade will begin on the pedway, proceed toward Foley's Irish Pub, turn right, then continue down Second Street on the sidewalks, then back to the Memory Garden for a drawing, with the winner receiving a gelato party at a future date for 10-12 people with OLI the red crab. Dress up or normal attire is fine. Hats, fascinators, bonnets, caps, scarfs or other fun, colorful clothing and hairdos are encouraged. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to 541-329-1019.
Following the parade, everyone is welcome to shop, eat and walk around Old Town, then join the Lions for their 50th annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. in City Park.
Easter Egg Hunts
Bandon Lions
BANDON - The Bandon Lions will hold its 50th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, starting at 1 p.m. sharp in Bandon City Park, rain or shine.
Five age groups can hunt in different roped-off areas of City Park. Toddlers ages 2 and younger; preschoolers ages 3 and 4; children ages 5 and 6; children ages 7 and 8; and children ages 9-10.
Children should bring their own baskets for collecting the eggs. Grand prizes will be awarded for those who find the “special eggs.”
For more information or to help, call Judy Sombart at 541-329-0120.
Ray's Food Place
BANDON - Ray’s Food Place Is having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, starting at 11 a.m. for children ages 0-12.
This is a free community event, and there will be grand prizes for each age group of kids.
Hunt times: Ages 0-2 will be at 11 a.m.; ages 3-5 will be at 11:10 a.m.; ages 6-8 will be at 11:20 a.m.; ages 9-12 will be at 11:30 a.m..
There will be samples and demonstrations throughout the store from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Easter cantata offered
PORT ORFORD - "I am the Lord of the Dance," will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford.
"I Am the Lord of the Dance" is a metaphor of the life of Christ. This powerful and dramatic musical was written by Joel Raney and inspired by Sydney Carter’s classic hymn, "Lord of the Dance" that came from his poem. Carter describes Jesus as The Piper, calling his followers to the dance of life. This work is an elaboration on that hymn, portraying each verse individually in a dramatic, colorful presentation.
Rehearsals for this program began in January led by John Monks and his wife Suzanne, both of whom are professional musicians and have produced programs for the Port Orford community and the South Coast. They have developed a wonderful chorus with the members of the Zion Church Choir, members from other churches and the community. They gathered instrumentalists and a pianist from this area and even people from Wisconsin and California to accompany the choir in this inspirational musical.
Musicians include Suzanne Monks (oboe), Stephanie Hazle (piano), Heidi Connolly (flute), Lisa Jarvis (violin), and Cathleen Williams (from Sacramento, Calif., playing the cello part on bassoon). Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Ronn Kerr is narrator and John Monks is the musical director.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free presentation of glorious music on Easter Saturday.
Holy Trinity services
BANDON - Holy Trinity Catholic Church will hold server services related to Holy Week.
A Holy Thursday service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, April 19. A Saturday Easter Vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20. An Easter Sunday service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, April 21. All are welcome, 355 Oregon Ave.
Pacific Community offers services
BANDON - Pacific Community Church will be holding several special services related to Easter.
For a solemn time of reflection, a special Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. Scripture readings detailing Jesus’ last hours will be featured.
On Easter Sunday, April 21, the invitation is extended to all to meet at 6:30 a.m. at the Coquille River Lighthouse at Bullards Beach for a sunrise service. There will be a time of celebration, with music and an encouraging message.
At 9 a.m., Pacific Community Church will offer breakfast and fellowship, until 10 a.m. An Easter service of worship and celebration will begin at 10:15 a.m.
All those without a church home are welcome to join the congregation at Pacific Community Church for any or all of these special Easter services.
For more information, call the church at 541-347-2256. Pacific Community Church is located at 48967 Highway 101, approximately three miles south of Bandon, just south of Beach Junction.
BMA sunrise service
BANDON - A community-wide Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. at the Port of Bandon's enclosed shelter on the boardwalk on Easter morning, Sunday, April 21.
The service is offered by the Bandon Ministerial Association and will include readings, reflection, music and singing. All people in the community are welcome to join in this celebration.
Unity of Bandon flower service
BANDON - Unity of Bandon will celebrate an Easter Flower Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 21, focusing on the symbolism of the resurrection experience as part of people's spiritual journey. All are welcome to join in this celebration and participants will receive small flowers to plant at home.
Unity is located on U.S. Highway 101, one mile south of 11th Street. Phone 541-347-4696 for more information or check the website: www.unityofbandon.org. Unity of Bandon is affiliated with Unity Worldwide Ministries; Unity is the publisher of the popular magazine, The Daily Word and also is well known for the Silent Unity telephone prayer ministry.