Bandon Lions
The Bandon Lions will hold its 50th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, starting at 1 p.m. sharp in Bandon City Park, rain or shine.
Five age groups can hunt in different roped-off areas of City Park. Toddlers ages 2 and younger; preschoolers ages 3 and 4; children ages 5 and 6; children ages 7 and 8; and children ages 9-10.
Children should bring their own baskets for collecting the eggs. Grand prizes will be awarded for those who find the “special eggs.”
For more information or to help, call Judy Sombart at 541-329-0120.
Ray's Food Place
Ray’s Food Place Is having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, starting at 11 a.m. for children ages 0-12.
This is a free community event, and there will be grand prizes for each age group of kids.
Hunt times: Ages 0-2 will be at 11 a.m.; ages 3-5 will be at 11:10 a.m.; ages 6-8 will be at 11:20 a.m.; ages 9-12 will be at 11:30 a.m..
There will be samples and demonstrations throughout the store from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.