PORT ORFORD - "I am the Lord of the Dance," will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford.
"I Am the Lord of the Dance" is a metaphor of the life of Christ. This powerful and dramatic musical was written by Joel Raney and inspired by Sydney Carter’s classic hymn, "Lord of the Dance" that came from his poem. Carter describes Jesus as The Piper, calling his followers to the dance of life. This work is an elaboration on that hymn, portraying each verse individually in a dramatic, colorful presentation.
"In beautiful and poetic language, 'Lord of the Dance' Jesus moves through this cantata with songs of joy at his birth, his ministry of hope, his promise of salvation, his wisdom, his love and his fight against evil, the devil on his back," wrote one of the cantata's organizers. "The music changes from peace and joy to strident chords. As the audiences listens, they will cringe at the horror of his punishment and death on the cross. But it is not the end of the dance, he triumphs over death and his glorious resurrection is heard as the dance of life goes on and on."
Rehearsals for this program began in January led by John Monks and his wife Suzanne, both of whom are professional musicians and have produced programs for the Port Orford community and the South Coast. They have developed a wonderful chorus with the members of the Zion Church Choir, members from other churches and the community. They gathered instrumentalists and a pianist from this area and even people from Wisconsin and California to accompany the choir in this inspirational musical.
Musicians include Suzanne Monks (oboe), Stephanie Hazle (piano), Heidi Connolly (flute), Lisa Jarvis (violin), and Cathleen Williams (from Sacramento, Calif., playing the cello part on bassoon). Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Ronn Kerr is narrator and John Monks is the musical director.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free presentation of glorious music on Easter Saturday.