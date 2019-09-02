BANDON - On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets, parks and auditoriums on the first Earth Day to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast-to-coast rallies.
In 1990, Earth Day went global, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries and lifting environmental issues onto the world stage.
On April 18, 2020, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day is a unique opportunity to once again create a catalytic moment that will advance real solutions to save the planet and protect it for future generations.
Earth Day 2020 will be about elevating Science, promoting Action and Volunteerism on behalf of the Environment and expanding environmental education (SAVE). The SAVE campaign aims to facilitate engagement at every level of society and broaden the movement through education and action.
Bandon will be joining this global celebration. On Saturday April 18, 2020, Bandon will create a special event to foster awareness and promote change to protect and heal the environment. Over 30 organizations have agreed to come together within the Old Town Marketplace from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The open floor will host a wide variety of Earth Day educational displays, interactive activities, face painting, eco-art classes and eco-art projects. Several other organizations have expressed an interest in being significantly involved in Bandon Earth Day with an off-campus activity.
Individuals and/or their organization are invited to join for this special 50th anniversary celebration of Earth Day by setting up a display, exhibit or activity within the Old Town Marketplace building.
"The work you do year-round is so much appreciated and valuable," said Harv Schubothe, one of the event's organizers. "Imagine the power of so many of us under one roof on April 18, 2020."
Those who are interested can contact either Sara Michael at the Bandon Public Library – smichael@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or 541-347-3221, or Harv Schubothe at the Greater Bandon Association –harv@greaterbandon.org or 541-297-2342.