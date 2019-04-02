BANDON - The public is invited to a full day of celebration Saturday, April 20, with free events from 8 a.m.-4 p.m at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW to celebrate Earth Day.
There will be lots of activities for kids, young adults and adults, rain or shine. Most of the events are scheduled for indoors. Make art or take in an educational presentation, or both. Bring the kids/grandkids for storytelling and face painting. The event is sponsored by Bandon Public Library, City of Bandon and Stillwater Natives Nursery, with Shoreline Education for Awareness as educational sponsor.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with a minus tide and a Guided Interactive Tide Pool Walk with a knowledgeable SEA volunteer. People of all ages are encouraged to take part in this fun and educational walk. Meet at Coquille Point by 7:50 a.m.
The Sprague Room doors will open at 9:45 a.m. in preparation for “Kelp Forests in Oregon” at 10 a.m., presented by Sara Hamilton, a doctoral student in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University brought to Bandon by SEA.
The library doors open at 10 a.m. with enthusiasm and the start of a New Library Card Buzz. This is a great day to get children a free library card, giving them access to as many books as they can read. Children 5 and up will be eligible to win one of two science prizes.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., attendees may take a guided plant and tree identification walking tour of City Park. The guides will be volunteer youth from Bandon High School who are trained as plant pros.
Also, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., an OSU Master Gardener plant giveaway will offer free native plants to the first 100 families to attend, with the focus on bees and native pollinators. The plants are provided by Stillwater Natives Nursery. The Master Gardeners will answer questions and enroll new students for the next OSU class.
Information tables inside the library include OSU’s Bee Atlas Project, SEA, Good Earth Community Garden and Pew Charitable Trust. Look for educational materials for all ages as well as some giveaways. Interact with volunteers from each organization between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Kids Zone will be busy from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with free face painting, Earth Stories and limericks told by a local storyteller. Bees previously made by Story Time kids decorate the zone. Bandon elementary students have contributed to the day by making seed packets.
Great art projects are happening in the Sprague Room from noon-1 p.m. Kids can paint "bee rocks" with Vicki Affatati and leaf paint on small seed bags. Adults and young adults are welcome to create gorgeous leaf painting on large tote bags. Materials provided.
From 2-3:30 p.m., join Dr. Bruce Menge from OSU, who will speak on “Rocky Shore Ecology: Recent Climate-Related Disruptions to a Previously Stable Ecosystem.” This event is coordinated by SEA, Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and the Bandon Public Library. Those want to know more about the coastline ecology can at this talk.
"April 20 will be a day of celebrating and caring for our Earth," said assistant librarian Sara Michael. "Enjoy a fun day of all ages coming together. Be a part of making our community, and perhaps the world, a better place to live."
Earth Day Celebration schedule
8 a.m. - Guided Tide Pool Walk
10 a.m.- Learn about Oregon Kelp
10 a.m.-4 p.m., bring children for their first free library card
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Face Painting for the kids
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Guided Plant Identification tour of City Park
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Learn all about bees and how to protect them
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Free pollinator plant giveaway to first 100 families
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Listen to Earth Stories in the Kids Zone
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Visit various information tables
12-1 p.m. - Arts and crafts for youth and adults
2 p.m. - Learn about Rock Shore Ecology