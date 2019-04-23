LANGLOIS - Dragonfly Farm & Nursery will hold its fourth annual Earth Day Celebration from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Dragonfly Farm & Nursery is located at 49295 Highway 101, 12 miles south of Bandon.
Friday the plant sale will be held all day.
Saturday and Sunday, events will feature fun for the whole family, with four local bands, two local food vendors, one local coffee vendor, 17 local artisan vendors, a huge plant sale and classes for children and adults. There is no entry fee.
Kids classes will focus on bees and the ocean, and are in an informal come-as-you-please format. OSU Extension Master Gardeners will be available to discuss all things plants. Jenn Head with Wild Roots Permaculture will be available Saturday and Sunday to discuss essential oils (highly effective plant-based medicines) and permaculture.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, the Curry Watersheds Stream Trailer will be on display. The trailer is an interactive watershed model that teaches audience from 2-102 about watersheds, non-point source pollution, riparian zones, hydrologic cycle, salmon life cycle, estuaries and more.
From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, meet at the Wild Roots Permaculture booth for a free class on permaculture with Jenn Head. Permaculture is the practice of integrating human, plant and animal systems to mimic nature. Learn about the basics of permaculture and about putting permaculture design into practice.
For more details and a list of vendors, bands and schedules, visit www.dragonflyfarmlanglois.com or their Facebook page.