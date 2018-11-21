BANDON — New Artists Productions, youth theater program, is pleased to announce auditions for their Spring 2019 production of Disney’s "Mary Poppins Junior." Show dates in 2019 will be March 15-17 and March 22-24 at the Sprague Community Theater.
Auditions will be conducted in the cafeteria at Ocean Crest Elementary School, 1040 Allegheny Ave. SW, Bandon, and are divided over a two-day period. Auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, and from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. Those wishing to audition are not required to come to both sessions. Also, those auditioning may come at any time during the timeframes given, but earlier is recommended for vocal auditions.
Initially, youth grades K-12 are invited to audition for up to three character roles - primary and featured roles. It is assumed that by registering to be in the cast of Disney’s "Mary Poppins Jr.," those auditioning will also participate as a member of the vocal ensemble.
Primary character parts would include: Mary Poppins, Bert, Mr. and Mrs. Banks, Jane and Michael Banks, Mrs. Brill, and houseboy Robertson Ay.
Ensemble groups and featured roles include, but are not limited to, Katie Nanna, animated statues, Bird Woman, Honeybees, Chimney Sweeps, and kite flyers. Ensemble members may play multiple parts depending on the scene and time for costume changes.
Those who wish to try-out for a primary character part are required to prepare for it and then audition for it by singing an audition song provided on the website listed below. Solo vocal parts are many and are within songs – the Ensemble is involved throughout the play.
As always, those who audition and accept a role in the play will be committed to perform in all six shows and attend rehearsals for that role.
A few words about being in the Ensemble – the Ensemble is involved in most of the songs. The Ensemble also provides support on stage through dance, cast extras (police and crowd), and spectators to all of the action. These roles are a good way to introduce new participants to theater.
For preparation for primary character auditions visit www.newartistsprod.com and review the "Mary Poppins Jr." Audition Central Page under Kids’ Corner menu. There are six songs available for listening accompanied by lyric pages on the website page. These selected songs will be performed at the auditions.
For additional information, call Anita Almich at 541-347-2517.