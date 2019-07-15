BANDON - Denise McFadden will be the featured artist at the Meet and Greet the Artist from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE, in Old Town. She will be demonstrating watercolor painting.
McFadden majored in graphic art at the American Academy of Art in Chicago. She worked as a graphic artist for advertising firms in Chicago and Colorado. Moving to Vancouver in 1993, watercolor has become her chosen medium. Her energetic and expressive watercolor paintings depict the grace and beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
McFadden paints by pouring, blowing, tilting and splattering pure pigment onto paper and letting the water mix, drip and separate the paint in unexpected ways. This technique creates energy and movement and also helps simplify the subject. As a signature member of the Southwest Washington Watercolor Society and the Northwest Watercolor Society, McFadden is an award winner and her work has been displayed in many shows.
She is also a member of Watercolor West and the National Watercolor Society.
