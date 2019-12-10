BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s gift shop would like to spread some holiday cheer to you and your kin this giving season from Dec. 12 through Dec. 23 by offering sales on the 12 days preceding Christmas Eve on featured products from home décor and apparel to dōTERRA essential oils. Each day an ad will appear in the Coffee Break announcing the sale percentages and categories.
The gift shop is run by a group of dedicated and caring individuals that make up a large percentage of the Southern Coos Health Foundations Volunteer Corp. Without these fantastic volunteers we wouldn’t be able to do half of what we what we do.
The proceeds from the gift shop are used by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, and go to many community projects such as the yearly free flu clinic and Mary Richards Memorial Scholarships. This year the proceeds during the month of December will be going towards the Foundations year end campaign which is raising funds for enhancements in the operating room and include replacing an anesthesia machine which is at end of life as well as new lighting. Both are greatly needed for the confidence of our providers and the safety of our patients.
The Southern Coos Hospital gift shop is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and accepts cash, credit and checks.
For more information about the gift shop or to become a volunteer, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.