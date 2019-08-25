BANDON - Second Street Gallery will host David Castleberry at its Meet and Greet the Artist from noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at the gallery, 210 Second St. SE in Old Town.
A local Charleston artist, Castleberry is known in the area for his exciting and vibrant paintings as well as his fantastic fish works. The high energy art pieces on display for the event have not been exhibited before and showcase Castleberry's brilliant hues.
He is also bringing some of his new South Slough nocturnes. These haunting night land and seascapes show the glowing area around Charleston when only the moon provides light.
"Come and meet this talented visual artist and see the great collection of art at the Second Street Gallery," said owner Carrie McKim.