COOS BAY – The Dali Quartet combines Latin American, classical and romantic to create a sound and experience that audiences won’t soon forget.
The celebrated string quartet will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway in Coos Bay. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.
Tickets are available at the door for $30 each. Tickets can also be purchased seven days a week at Farr's Hardware in Coos Bay.
Thanks to the financial support of the Coos Bay/North Bend Rotary club, the CCCCA is in its 82nd concert season. CCCCA is partnering with the Egyptian Theatre, Mill Casino, Epuerto, Michael Gordon CPA, Inner Sanctum Studios, and 7-Devils Brewery to add concessions to what will be an outstanding evening of entertainment.
The Dalí Quartet brings its signature mix of Latin American, classical and romantic repertoire to stages and audiences of all kinds. In addition to works of the masters from Haydn to Brahms and Amaya to Piazzolla, the group's adventurous and entertaining programming includes new works for quartet with percussionist Orlando Cotto, and quintets both Latin and classical with the renowned clarinetist Ricardo Morales, principal clarinetist of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and with acclaimed pianist Vanessa Perez. The quartet’s passionate energy is poured into everything they do, generating critical and audience acclaim for their classical roots, Latin soul.
The CCCCA has been presenting world-class entertainment to the Coos Bay area since 1937. The CCCCA is an all–volunteer, subscription-based organization offering an affordably-priced concert series each year. Styles and genres include ensemble and solo instrumentalists, Chinese acrobats, jazz and dance troupes.
For more information, contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit the Coos County Community Concert Association’s website at www.cccca.com.