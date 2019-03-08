BANDON - The Southern Coos Health Foundation’s gift shop, located at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, started selling dōTERRA essential oils last summer and offering classes to inform and educate the community about the many uses and benefits those oils. During the holidays and the conversion to their new electronic health record system, the classes were put on hold.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, in the main conference room at Southern Coos Hospital, classes will resume with a comprehensive introductory class that will cover natural solutions to health and will offer participants three sample oils of their choice to take home and try. There will be a $5 fee for this class to cover the cost of materials.
Those wishing to attend the class are asked to register by calling Sabrina Johnson at 541-329-1881 or emailing her at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org to ensure that adequate materials are supplied.
The class is once again presented by local wellness advocate Statia Ryder. Ryder will go over 10 oils and how they can be used as natural alternatives to over-the-counter remedies as well as how to order oils through the gift shop or become a wholesale member.
For more information, contact Johnson at the above contact number.